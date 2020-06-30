720 Alderly Ln

Amenities

AVL. FEB! Lovely Well-Kept Home in North Peachtree City, just off Kedron Drive. Beautiful Real Hardwood Floors through out Main Level, 9' Smooth Ceilings, Updated Kitchen with Quartz Island, Granite and Stainless Appliances, 6-Burner Gas Cooktop, Wall Oven, Large Pantry. Open Floor Plan, Palladium Windows through out, Screened-in Porch off Kitchen and Formal Dining, French Doors Galore! Office/Formal Living Space, Large Laundry off Garage with Mud Room Area and Laundry Shoot, Roomy Master Bedroom with Trey Ceiling and Fan, Spacious Master Bath with Tile Shower and Garden Tub, Two Vanities with Granite, Large Walk-in Closet. Three additional bedrooms and Secondary Full Bath with Two Sinks. All Baths Inc. Tile Flooring. Two-Car Garage Plus a Golf Cart Garage for Extra Storage. Fantastic School District, PTC Elementary, Booth and McIntosh HS. Sorry No Pets Allowed, No Exceptions! Available Feb 1st 2020