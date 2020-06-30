All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:36 PM

720 Alderly Ln

720 Alderly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

720 Alderly Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVL. FEB! Lovely Well-Kept Home in North Peachtree City, just off Kedron Drive. Beautiful Real Hardwood Floors through out Main Level, 9' Smooth Ceilings, Updated Kitchen with Quartz Island, Granite and Stainless Appliances, 6-Burner Gas Cooktop, Wall Oven, Large Pantry. Open Floor Plan, Palladium Windows through out, Screened-in Porch off Kitchen and Formal Dining, French Doors Galore! Office/Formal Living Space, Large Laundry off Garage with Mud Room Area and Laundry Shoot, Roomy Master Bedroom with Trey Ceiling and Fan, Spacious Master Bath with Tile Shower and Garden Tub, Two Vanities with Granite, Large Walk-in Closet. Three additional bedrooms and Secondary Full Bath with Two Sinks. All Baths Inc. Tile Flooring. Two-Car Garage Plus a Golf Cart Garage for Extra Storage. Fantastic School District, PTC Elementary, Booth and McIntosh HS. Sorry No Pets Allowed, No Exceptions! Available Feb 1st 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Alderly Ln have any available units?
720 Alderly Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 720 Alderly Ln have?
Some of 720 Alderly Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Alderly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
720 Alderly Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Alderly Ln pet-friendly?
No, 720 Alderly Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 720 Alderly Ln offer parking?
Yes, 720 Alderly Ln offers parking.
Does 720 Alderly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Alderly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Alderly Ln have a pool?
No, 720 Alderly Ln does not have a pool.
Does 720 Alderly Ln have accessible units?
No, 720 Alderly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Alderly Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Alderly Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Alderly Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Alderly Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

