600 Skipping Rock Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! MOVE IN READY! Meticulously maintained 5 bdrm, 4 full bath home with full finished basement in sought after school district. This amazing home features rocking chair front porch, 2 living rooms, large dining room, guest room with full bathroom, open plan family room, formal dining room and kitchen on first floor. Customized plantation shutters throughout the entire first floor. Kitchen updated with new granite, center island, stainless steel appliances and big pantry. Upstairs are 4 generous sized bedrooms, custom bookshelves and computer desk in 3 bedrooms. Owners Suite boasts large bathroom and walk-in closet. Finished basement with additional bedroom, fireplace and wet bar, theater room, storage room. Screened in porch, sit outside and enjoy the serenity of nature or quickly access cart paths close by to amenities. Smart home thermostats, cook top and water heater. A MUST SEE!