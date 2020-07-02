All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

600 Skipping Rock Ln

600 Skipping Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

600 Skipping Rock Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! MOVE IN READY! Meticulously maintained 5 bdrm, 4 full bath home with full finished basement in sought after school district. This amazing home features rocking chair front porch, 2 living rooms, large dining room, guest room with full bathroom, open plan family room, formal dining room and kitchen on first floor. Customized plantation shutters throughout the entire first floor. Kitchen updated with new granite, center island, stainless steel appliances and big pantry. Upstairs are 4 generous sized bedrooms, custom bookshelves and computer desk in 3 bedrooms. Owners Suite boasts large bathroom and walk-in closet. Finished basement with additional bedroom, fireplace and wet bar, theater room, storage room. Screened in porch, sit outside and enjoy the serenity of nature or quickly access cart paths close by to amenities. Smart home thermostats, cook top and water heater. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Skipping Rock Ln have any available units?
600 Skipping Rock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 600 Skipping Rock Ln have?
Some of 600 Skipping Rock Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Skipping Rock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
600 Skipping Rock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Skipping Rock Ln pet-friendly?
No, 600 Skipping Rock Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 600 Skipping Rock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 600 Skipping Rock Ln offers parking.
Does 600 Skipping Rock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Skipping Rock Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Skipping Rock Ln have a pool?
Yes, 600 Skipping Rock Ln has a pool.
Does 600 Skipping Rock Ln have accessible units?
No, 600 Skipping Rock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Skipping Rock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Skipping Rock Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Skipping Rock Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Skipping Rock Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

