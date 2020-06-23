565 N Fairfield Drive

Amenities

Fabulous home in Fairfield Subdivision! Brand new, gorgeous LVT light grey flooring throughout the first floor. Master suite is on the main level with a large walk in closet and brand new double vanity with gorgeous quartz countertops. Large family room with vaulted ceilings complete with a fireplace to enjoy a cozy fire. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite countertops, light grey cabinets, and new Stainless Steel appliances. Great yard to enjoy the outdoors, and no need to worry about exterior maintenance, lawn care and treatment are included. Reach out to see it!