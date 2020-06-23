All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:34 PM

565 N Fairfield Drive

565 North Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

565 North Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous home in Fairfield Subdivision! Brand new, gorgeous LVT light grey flooring throughout the first floor. Master suite is on the main level with a large walk in closet and brand new double vanity with gorgeous quartz countertops. Large family room with vaulted ceilings complete with a fireplace to enjoy a cozy fire. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite countertops, light grey cabinets, and new Stainless Steel appliances. Great yard to enjoy the outdoors, and no need to worry about exterior maintenance, lawn care and treatment are included. Reach out to see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 N Fairfield Drive have any available units?
565 N Fairfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 565 N Fairfield Drive have?
Some of 565 N Fairfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 N Fairfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
565 N Fairfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 N Fairfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 565 N Fairfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 565 N Fairfield Drive offer parking?
No, 565 N Fairfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 565 N Fairfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 N Fairfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 N Fairfield Drive have a pool?
No, 565 N Fairfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 565 N Fairfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 565 N Fairfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 565 N Fairfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 N Fairfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 565 N Fairfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 N Fairfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
