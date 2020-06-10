450 Peachtree Pkwy

Amenities
Rent:$989-$1,119
Community Amenities
Ample Storage Space
Washer/dryer connections
Sizzling Sundecks
Friendly On Site Management
24 Hour On Site Emergency Maintenance
High Speed Internet Access
Conversational Pool Deck with Barbeque Grills
Progressive Play Area
Excellent School District
Car Care Center
Golf Cart Path With Golf Cart Charging Stations
Package Acceptance
Wheelchair Accessible
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Inviting Clubhouse
New Bark Park
Two Resort Pools (One Heated in Winter)
Two Lighted Tennis Courts
Preferred Incentives
One Clothes Care Centers
Large Pets Welcome (Breed Restrictions Apply)
Apartment Amenities
Cable TV/High Speed Internet Available
Wall-to-Wall Carpeting
Vanity area
Spacious Closets*
Convenient Garbage Disposal
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Double Stainless Steel Sinks
Built-in Microwave In Every Kitchen
Relaxing Patios And Sundecks
Spacious 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes
Central Heat & Air
Blinds Throughout
Coat Closets*
Breakfast Bar
Fireplace* with Tile Hearth*
Full Appliance Package
Ceramic Tile Entry
Large Windows for Natural Light
Roommate-Style Floorplan Available
Dishwasher