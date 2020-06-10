All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

450 Peachtree Pkwy

450 Peachtree Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

450 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
Rent:$989-$1,119
Community Amenities

Ample Storage Space
Washer/dryer connections
Sizzling Sundecks
Friendly On Site Management
24 Hour On Site Emergency Maintenance
High Speed Internet Access
Conversational Pool Deck with Barbeque Grills
Progressive Play Area
Excellent School District
Car Care Center
Golf Cart Path With Golf Cart Charging Stations
Package Acceptance
Wheelchair Accessible
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Inviting Clubhouse
New Bark Park
Two Resort Pools (One Heated in Winter)
Two Lighted Tennis Courts
Preferred Incentives
One Clothes Care Centers
Large Pets Welcome (Breed Restrictions Apply)

Apartment Amenities

Cable TV/High Speed Internet Available
Wall-to-Wall Carpeting
Vanity area
Spacious Closets*
Convenient Garbage Disposal
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Double Stainless Steel Sinks
Built-in Microwave In Every Kitchen
Relaxing Patios And Sundecks
Spacious 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes
Central Heat & Air
Blinds Throughout
Coat Closets*
Breakfast Bar
Fireplace* with Tile Hearth*
Full Appliance Package
Ceramic Tile Entry
Large Windows for Natural Light
Roommate-Style Floorplan Available
Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Peachtree Pkwy have any available units?
450 Peachtree Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 450 Peachtree Pkwy have?
Some of 450 Peachtree Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Peachtree Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
450 Peachtree Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Peachtree Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 Peachtree Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 450 Peachtree Pkwy offer parking?
No, 450 Peachtree Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 450 Peachtree Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 Peachtree Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Peachtree Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 450 Peachtree Pkwy has a pool.
Does 450 Peachtree Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 450 Peachtree Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 450 Peachtree Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Peachtree Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Peachtree Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 450 Peachtree Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
