416 Southbridge Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage new construction

Move-in ready! New Construction in PTC! Everton CREEKSIDE Off McDuff Pkwy! Beautiful Summerwood plan has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths- 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on main. Second floor enormous bonus room with 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath. Extra floored walk-in storage. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliance. Large island. Covered porch. 2 car garage with room for golf cart plus storage closet. 2 minute walk to park, playground and, coming soon, pool and club house facility. Golf cart paths to PTC shopping and parks. Award winning schools! Easy drive to Atl/airport. Grab this one fast!