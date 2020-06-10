All apartments in Peachtree City
416 Southbridge Pass

416 Southbridge Pass · No Longer Available
Location

416 Southbridge Pass, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Move-in ready! New Construction in PTC! Everton CREEKSIDE Off McDuff Pkwy! Beautiful Summerwood plan has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths- 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on main. Second floor enormous bonus room with 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath. Extra floored walk-in storage. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliance. Large island. Covered porch. 2 car garage with room for golf cart plus storage closet. 2 minute walk to park, playground and, coming soon, pool and club house facility. Golf cart paths to PTC shopping and parks. Award winning schools! Easy drive to Atl/airport. Grab this one fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Southbridge Pass have any available units?
416 Southbridge Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 416 Southbridge Pass have?
Some of 416 Southbridge Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Southbridge Pass currently offering any rent specials?
416 Southbridge Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Southbridge Pass pet-friendly?
No, 416 Southbridge Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 416 Southbridge Pass offer parking?
Yes, 416 Southbridge Pass offers parking.
Does 416 Southbridge Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Southbridge Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Southbridge Pass have a pool?
Yes, 416 Southbridge Pass has a pool.
Does 416 Southbridge Pass have accessible units?
No, 416 Southbridge Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Southbridge Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Southbridge Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Southbridge Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Southbridge Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

