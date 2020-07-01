407 Lexington Village

Amenities

Avail aprox April 1st. Beautiful no maintenance townhome - very stylish & well appointed. 9ft ceilings, hardwood floors, kit with granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, pantry & breakfast bar. Kit is open to LR with FP & gas logs. Upstairs features the master suite w/ garden tub, sep. shower & large walk in closet, 2nd BR with another bath & 2nd walk in closet + convenient laundry area. (all appliances remain including ref, DW, range, micro, washer & dryer) Downstairs has a 3rd BR or office/ library & bath + a 2 car garage. Located in a fantastic area with easy access to shopping & can walk to the gym & grocery stores. Close to all of Peachtree City's amenities, Lake Peachtree, The Fred Amphitheater, Glenloch Recreation Area & miles & miles of cart paths. Award Winning schools too! - Crabapple Elem, Booth Middle & McIntosh High.