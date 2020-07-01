All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 407 Lexington Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
407 Lexington Village
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:48 PM

407 Lexington Village

407 Lexington Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

407 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Avail aprox April 1st. Beautiful no maintenance townhome - very stylish & well appointed. 9ft ceilings, hardwood floors, kit with granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, pantry & breakfast bar. Kit is open to LR with FP & gas logs. Upstairs features the master suite w/ garden tub, sep. shower & large walk in closet, 2nd BR with another bath & 2nd walk in closet + convenient laundry area. (all appliances remain including ref, DW, range, micro, washer & dryer) Downstairs has a 3rd BR or office/ library & bath + a 2 car garage. Located in a fantastic area with easy access to shopping & can walk to the gym & grocery stores. Close to all of Peachtree City's amenities, Lake Peachtree, The Fred Amphitheater, Glenloch Recreation Area & miles & miles of cart paths. Award Winning schools too! - Crabapple Elem, Booth Middle & McIntosh High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Lexington Village have any available units?
407 Lexington Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 407 Lexington Village have?
Some of 407 Lexington Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Lexington Village currently offering any rent specials?
407 Lexington Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Lexington Village pet-friendly?
No, 407 Lexington Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 407 Lexington Village offer parking?
Yes, 407 Lexington Village offers parking.
Does 407 Lexington Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Lexington Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Lexington Village have a pool?
No, 407 Lexington Village does not have a pool.
Does 407 Lexington Village have accessible units?
No, 407 Lexington Village does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Lexington Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Lexington Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Lexington Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Lexington Village does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University