Peachtree City, GA
406 Burgess Pt.
406 Burgess Pt.

406 Burgess Point · No Longer Available
Location

406 Burgess Point, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like new home, beautifully renovated, in quiet cul-de-sac on golf coarse lot. Almost everything new: new concrete siding, architectural shingle roof, shaker style kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops in kitchen and baths, flooring, and lighting. Kitchen has large island, subway tile back splash, and separate appliance pantry. Master bedroom includes a large en suite bath with separate shower, free standing tub, double vanity, large walk in closet, and LVP flooring. Smooth ceilings and lots of light throughout. Located in Peachtree city with 100+ miles of golf cart paths and close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Burgess Pt. have any available units?
406 Burgess Pt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 406 Burgess Pt. have?
Some of 406 Burgess Pt.'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Burgess Pt. currently offering any rent specials?
406 Burgess Pt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Burgess Pt. pet-friendly?
No, 406 Burgess Pt. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 406 Burgess Pt. offer parking?
Yes, 406 Burgess Pt. offers parking.
Does 406 Burgess Pt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Burgess Pt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Burgess Pt. have a pool?
No, 406 Burgess Pt. does not have a pool.
Does 406 Burgess Pt. have accessible units?
No, 406 Burgess Pt. does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Burgess Pt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Burgess Pt. has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Burgess Pt. have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Burgess Pt. does not have units with air conditioning.

