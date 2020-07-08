406 Burgess Pt.

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Like new home, beautifully renovated, in quiet cul-de-sac on golf coarse lot. Almost everything new: new concrete siding, architectural shingle roof, shaker style kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz counter tops in kitchen and baths, flooring, and lighting. Kitchen has large island, subway tile back splash, and separate appliance pantry. Master bedroom includes a large en suite bath with separate shower, free standing tub, double vanity, large walk in closet, and LVP flooring. Smooth ceilings and lots of light throughout. Located in Peachtree city with 100+ miles of golf cart paths and close to shopping.