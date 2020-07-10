All apartments in Peachtree City
Location

356 Aster Ridge Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Comfortable, easy living home in Peachtree City, GA in good Fayette County Public schools district. The Wilshire Estates is a diverse, easy going community to live in, with amenities that include a beautiful pool, clubhouse and children’s playground. Access to the 90 miles of golf cart paths can take you shopping, to an open-air concert or just out in nature enjoying the Georgia woods, fauna and flora. Peachtree City living at its best! Renting this 4b/2.5b home with hardwood floors on main level, classy finishes and a screened in back porch for evening relaxation, is a quality of lifestyle change! School buses service the community. There is also a cart path to the school complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Aster Ridge Trl have any available units?
356 Aster Ridge Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 356 Aster Ridge Trl have?
Some of 356 Aster Ridge Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 Aster Ridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
356 Aster Ridge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Aster Ridge Trl pet-friendly?
No, 356 Aster Ridge Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 356 Aster Ridge Trl offer parking?
Yes, 356 Aster Ridge Trl offers parking.
Does 356 Aster Ridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 Aster Ridge Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Aster Ridge Trl have a pool?
Yes, 356 Aster Ridge Trl has a pool.
Does 356 Aster Ridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 356 Aster Ridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Aster Ridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 Aster Ridge Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Aster Ridge Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 Aster Ridge Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

