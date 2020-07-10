356 Aster Ridge Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Comfortable, easy living home in Peachtree City, GA in good Fayette County Public schools district. The Wilshire Estates is a diverse, easy going community to live in, with amenities that include a beautiful pool, clubhouse and children’s playground. Access to the 90 miles of golf cart paths can take you shopping, to an open-air concert or just out in nature enjoying the Georgia woods, fauna and flora. Peachtree City living at its best! Renting this 4b/2.5b home with hardwood floors on main level, classy finishes and a screened in back porch for evening relaxation, is a quality of lifestyle change! School buses service the community. There is also a cart path to the school complex.