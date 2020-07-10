324 Evesham Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed

This LIKE NEW home in sidewalk community of Cedarcroft is YOUR NEW HOME! Gorgeous hardwood flooring,desirable open floor plan. Spacious Fully Upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinet space and pantry. Kitchen features Upgraded Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter-tops. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Large owners' suite on main level has an oversized walk-in closet. Second level bedroom can be used as a bonus room/playroom/office/media room. Storm/screen doors; wireless security system. 2 car garage with finished walls, and finished epoxy floor. Private, fenced yard has a large patio, with covered portion, and plenty of room to suit your needs for entertaining/play area. Prime North Peachtree City location with access to golf cart paths, walk to shopping, great Fayette schools.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.