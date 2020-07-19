All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

227 Terrane Ridge

227 Terrane Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

227 Terrane Ridge, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,747 sq. ft. home in Peachtree City has everything you've been searching for! This wonderful home features a gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets and counter space, and breakfast area. Relax in the cozy family room with lots of windows perfect for natural lighting, or entertain in the formal living and dining area. Grand master suite features additional seating area, and spa like retreat featuring dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms. Enjoy those warm summer days in the backyard with tons of space! We invite you to come and check out this beauty. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Terrane Ridge have any available units?
227 Terrane Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 227 Terrane Ridge have?
Some of 227 Terrane Ridge's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Terrane Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
227 Terrane Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Terrane Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Terrane Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 227 Terrane Ridge offer parking?
No, 227 Terrane Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 227 Terrane Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Terrane Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Terrane Ridge have a pool?
No, 227 Terrane Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 227 Terrane Ridge have accessible units?
No, 227 Terrane Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Terrane Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Terrane Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Terrane Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Terrane Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
