227 Terrane Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,747 sq. ft. home in Peachtree City has everything you've been searching for! This wonderful home features a gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets and counter space, and breakfast area. Relax in the cozy family room with lots of windows perfect for natural lighting, or entertain in the formal living and dining area. Grand master suite features additional seating area, and spa like retreat featuring dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms. Enjoy those warm summer days in the backyard with tons of space! We invite you to come and check out this beauty. Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



