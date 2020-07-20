223 Independence Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

***Available Immediately*** Desirable Centennial Subdivision!!! Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Amazing kitchen with walk in pantry, stainless steel, and large island. Lots of cabinets and counter space. Kitchen opens to cozy family room. Upstairs you'll find a large masters suite with double vanities, tile floors, separate toilet room, garden tub, separate shower, and two walk in closets. You'll also find 2nd bedroom with private bath and tile floors, and 3rd and 4th bath with shared bath. Upstairs landing also makes a great living area/ game room/ man cave. Great backyard with privacy fence. Excellent schools, shopping, and restaurants all a quick golf cart away! Do not miss this home!!!