223 Independence Ln
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM

223 Independence Ln

223 Independence Lane · No Longer Available
Location

223 Independence Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
***Available Immediately*** Desirable Centennial Subdivision!!! Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Amazing kitchen with walk in pantry, stainless steel, and large island. Lots of cabinets and counter space. Kitchen opens to cozy family room. Upstairs you'll find a large masters suite with double vanities, tile floors, separate toilet room, garden tub, separate shower, and two walk in closets. You'll also find 2nd bedroom with private bath and tile floors, and 3rd and 4th bath with shared bath. Upstairs landing also makes a great living area/ game room/ man cave. Great backyard with privacy fence. Excellent schools, shopping, and restaurants all a quick golf cart away! Do not miss this home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Independence Ln have any available units?
223 Independence Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 223 Independence Ln have?
Some of 223 Independence Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Independence Ln currently offering any rent specials?
223 Independence Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Independence Ln pet-friendly?
No, 223 Independence Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 223 Independence Ln offer parking?
Yes, 223 Independence Ln offers parking.
Does 223 Independence Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Independence Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Independence Ln have a pool?
Yes, 223 Independence Ln has a pool.
Does 223 Independence Ln have accessible units?
No, 223 Independence Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Independence Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Independence Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Independence Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Independence Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
