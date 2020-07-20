All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated April 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

223 Crescent Oak · No Longer Available
Location

223 Crescent Oak, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful and well kept 4 bedroom rental in Crescent Oak subdivision in the south of Peachtree City. Directly on the 8th hole of Braelinn golf course, and convenient to the cart path. Rental will be move-in ready April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Crescent Oak have any available units?
223 Crescent Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 223 Crescent Oak currently offering any rent specials?
223 Crescent Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Crescent Oak pet-friendly?
No, 223 Crescent Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 223 Crescent Oak offer parking?
No, 223 Crescent Oak does not offer parking.
Does 223 Crescent Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Crescent Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Crescent Oak have a pool?
No, 223 Crescent Oak does not have a pool.
Does 223 Crescent Oak have accessible units?
No, 223 Crescent Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Crescent Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Crescent Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Crescent Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Crescent Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

