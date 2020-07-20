Beautiful and well kept 4 bedroom rental in Crescent Oak subdivision in the south of Peachtree City. Directly on the 8th hole of Braelinn golf course, and convenient to the cart path. Rental will be move-in ready April 1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 Crescent Oak have any available units?
223 Crescent Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 223 Crescent Oak currently offering any rent specials?
223 Crescent Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.