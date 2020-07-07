All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 220 Crescent Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
220 Crescent Oak
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:45 PM

220 Crescent Oak

220 Crescent Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

220 Crescent Oak, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Sought After Peachtree City; Stars Mill Schools! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath traditional 2 story home features spacious family room and formal dining room. Kitchen with breakfast nook. Formal dining room. Mudroom/laundry room with half bath. Master bedroom with huge master bath, separate shower, garden tub, two vanities, walk in closet, second closet, and storage closet! Three additional large bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Additional full bath upstairs. Large backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Crescent Oak have any available units?
220 Crescent Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 220 Crescent Oak have?
Some of 220 Crescent Oak's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Crescent Oak currently offering any rent specials?
220 Crescent Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Crescent Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Crescent Oak is pet friendly.
Does 220 Crescent Oak offer parking?
No, 220 Crescent Oak does not offer parking.
Does 220 Crescent Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Crescent Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Crescent Oak have a pool?
No, 220 Crescent Oak does not have a pool.
Does 220 Crescent Oak have accessible units?
No, 220 Crescent Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Crescent Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Crescent Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Crescent Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Crescent Oak does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University