208 Wysteria Ct.

WONDERFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH IN-GROUND POOL, just in time for Georgia summer! (weekly pool maintenance included in rent). Great kitchen open to large family room, with island seating and breakfast area. Formal living room, dining room, and awesome sunroom with deck overlooking the pool. Home has 5 bedrooms, one with separate bonus area for kids play or office space. Large bedrooms, all upstairs & very large master with spacious master bath and closet. Two spacious decks, two car side entry garage with ample storage space, huge culdesac yard, and very convenient location to schools & shopping.