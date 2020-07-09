207 First Leaf

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Cute house & ready now! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted LR/DR combo with nice fireplace, decorative shelving & laminate hardwood flooring. Kitchen is open to the LR/DR & offers good cabinet space & a stainless smooth top range + DW. Home also has a very nice private fenced backyard & a 2 car garage with auto opener. Excellent schools - some of the best around! Oak Grove Elem, Rising Star Middle & Starrs Mill High. And close to wonderful Peachtree City amenities & shopping/ restaurants - The Fred Amphitheater, BMX Track, Lake Peacthree, The Avenues Shopping, Braelinn Shopping Center & more! + miles & miles of cart paths to enjoy walking or bike riding or taking a ride on your golf cart. A great place to call home!