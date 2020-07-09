All apartments in Peachtree City
207 First Leaf
207 First Leaf

Location

207 First Leaf, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Cute house & ready now! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted LR/DR combo with nice fireplace, decorative shelving & laminate hardwood flooring. Kitchen is open to the LR/DR & offers good cabinet space & a stainless smooth top range + DW. Home also has a very nice private fenced backyard & a 2 car garage with auto opener. Excellent schools - some of the best around! Oak Grove Elem, Rising Star Middle & Starrs Mill High. And close to wonderful Peachtree City amenities & shopping/ restaurants - The Fred Amphitheater, BMX Track, Lake Peacthree, The Avenues Shopping, Braelinn Shopping Center & more! + miles & miles of cart paths to enjoy walking or bike riding or taking a ride on your golf cart. A great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 First Leaf have any available units?
207 First Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 207 First Leaf have?
Some of 207 First Leaf's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 First Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
207 First Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 First Leaf pet-friendly?
No, 207 First Leaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 207 First Leaf offer parking?
Yes, 207 First Leaf offers parking.
Does 207 First Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 First Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 First Leaf have a pool?
No, 207 First Leaf does not have a pool.
Does 207 First Leaf have accessible units?
No, 207 First Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 207 First Leaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 First Leaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 First Leaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 First Leaf does not have units with air conditioning.

