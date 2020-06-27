All apartments in Peachtree City
201 Chattan Trl
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

201 Chattan Trl

201 Chattan Trail · No Longer Available
Location

201 Chattan Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FANTASTIC 2 story home with an in-law suite in the finished basement! Recently painted interior, roof, flooring & abundant storage space. Enter the 2 story foyer that leads you to the dining room & office. Into the light filled living room that opens to the updated kitchen with walk in pantry, island storage & eat in breakfast nook surrounded by bay windows. Relax in the ensuite with jetted tub, separate vanities, & vaulted ceilings. Every bedroom in this home has walk in closets. Upper level laundry room & kitchen entry garage with golf cart parking. Basement living room, kitchen, dining & bedroom & bonus with french doors to covered patio. Home is also listed for sale (MLS 8589413).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Chattan Trl have any available units?
201 Chattan Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 201 Chattan Trl have?
Some of 201 Chattan Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Chattan Trl currently offering any rent specials?
201 Chattan Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Chattan Trl pet-friendly?
No, 201 Chattan Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 201 Chattan Trl offer parking?
Yes, 201 Chattan Trl offers parking.
Does 201 Chattan Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Chattan Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Chattan Trl have a pool?
No, 201 Chattan Trl does not have a pool.
Does 201 Chattan Trl have accessible units?
No, 201 Chattan Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Chattan Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Chattan Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Chattan Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Chattan Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
