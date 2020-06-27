201 Chattan Trl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FANTASTIC 2 story home with an in-law suite in the finished basement! Recently painted interior, roof, flooring & abundant storage space. Enter the 2 story foyer that leads you to the dining room & office. Into the light filled living room that opens to the updated kitchen with walk in pantry, island storage & eat in breakfast nook surrounded by bay windows. Relax in the ensuite with jetted tub, separate vanities, & vaulted ceilings. Every bedroom in this home has walk in closets. Upper level laundry room & kitchen entry garage with golf cart parking. Basement living room, kitchen, dining & bedroom & bonus with french doors to covered patio. Home is also listed for sale (MLS 8589413).