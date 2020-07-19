This is a fantastic and charming home that is located in center of Peachtree City. The home has been completely updated and has 4 bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths. The kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. You will be amazed at the wrap around front and side porches that you can spend many hours watching time pass by. The back yard is fenced with a large deck that is great for entertainment. Approved pets are welcome. The home is located in one of the best school districts in the state of Georgia and is within walking distance to the Flat Creek Golf Clubhouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 Argyll Dr have any available units?
17 Argyll Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 17 Argyll Dr have?
Some of 17 Argyll Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Argyll Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17 Argyll Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Argyll Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Argyll Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17 Argyll Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17 Argyll Dr offers parking.
Does 17 Argyll Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Argyll Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Argyll Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17 Argyll Dr has a pool.
Does 17 Argyll Dr have accessible units?
No, 17 Argyll Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Argyll Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Argyll Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Argyll Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Argyll Dr does not have units with air conditioning.