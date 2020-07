Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Beautiful ranch home overlooking Wynns Pond. 3 Beds on main and 2 finished beds in basement. New carpet, fresh interior paint, and newly renovated kitchen. Vaulted great room/dining room. with the granite counter tops in the kitchen and plenty room for storage in the basement this is a must see! Call Tim @ 678.712.4284 for more information or to set up an appointment. www.homelinkpm.com 678.423.0555 Homelink Property Management LLC