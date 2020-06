Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage playground tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage tennis court

Cute three bedroom home with a large basement family room in central PTC! Granite in the kitchen and newer roof, LVT flooring, bathroom fixtures, and stove. Newer energy efficient windows save on energy costs! Close to award winning PTC schools! Short walk or golf cart ride to shopping, Lake Peachtree, Playgrounds, Tennis, and The Bridge Community Center. Adorable home right in the heart of Peachtree City!