Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in great Lake Peachtree location! 5 bedrooms plus two living areas. Huge laundry room, 2 car garage with auto-opener. Walk to the lake, library, and playgrounds! Newer luxury vinyl plank in main living areas, with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large fenced in backyard. Basement would be a perfect teen suite! This beautiful, pet friendly (some restrictions & extra deposit required) home will not last long.