Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

well kept ranch style in convenient PTC location-lot is level with decorative fencing-home features 3 bedrooms, split bedoom plan with nice master bedroom and bath- living room has fireplace with gas logs and vaulted ceilings - entry foyer and kitchen have laminate flooring- home is offered as "no smoking and no pets" Owner is agent acting as a principle possession date negotible with owner