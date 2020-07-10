116 Chase Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Limited time only! $500 off September's rent move in special! Lease must start by September 16th 2018.***



Located on a small cul de sac this two story home features a full partially finished basement. The open floor plan includes a large family room, separate dining room, sun room and kitchen which features granite counter tops. The master suite features a garden tub, double vanity and walk in closet. Easy access to city golf path and convenientely located close to shopping, dinning and entertaining. Don't miss out on this lovely home with room to spare.



