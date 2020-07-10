All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 116 Chase Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
116 Chase Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

116 Chase Court

116 Chase Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

116 Chase Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Limited time only! $500 off September's rent move in special! Lease must start by September 16th 2018.***

Located on a small cul de sac this two story home features a full partially finished basement. The open floor plan includes a large family room, separate dining room, sun room and kitchen which features granite counter tops. The master suite features a garden tub, double vanity and walk in closet. Easy access to city golf path and convenientely located close to shopping, dinning and entertaining. Don't miss out on this lovely home with room to spare.

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Chase Court have any available units?
116 Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 116 Chase Court have?
Some of 116 Chase Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Chase Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Chase Court is pet friendly.
Does 116 Chase Court offer parking?
No, 116 Chase Court does not offer parking.
Does 116 Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Chase Court have a pool?
No, 116 Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 116 Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Chase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University