Peachtree City, GA
115 Treillage Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

115 Treillage Ln

115 Treillage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

115 Treillage Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE AND PEACEFUL HOME !!! This house is most stunning and beautiful. It sits on a coldesac with a gorgeous landscaped front yard, nestled in private back yard with 2 storage sheds and an amazing screened in back porch. This house has been newly renovated with new wood flooring throughout house (no carpet in main areas), tile flooring in master bathroom, all newly painted inside and outside. Some of its other features: Master walk in closet with built in shelving Master bathroom with second closet, whirlpool tub, and custom shower Kitchen with upgrades and open concept to the family room 2 bedrooms with adequate closets new lighting full size laundry room Amazing school district walk, shop, golf cart access central PTC location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Treillage Ln have any available units?
115 Treillage Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 115 Treillage Ln have?
Some of 115 Treillage Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Treillage Ln currently offering any rent specials?
115 Treillage Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Treillage Ln pet-friendly?
No, 115 Treillage Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 115 Treillage Ln offer parking?
Yes, 115 Treillage Ln offers parking.
Does 115 Treillage Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Treillage Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Treillage Ln have a pool?
Yes, 115 Treillage Ln has a pool.
Does 115 Treillage Ln have accessible units?
No, 115 Treillage Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Treillage Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Treillage Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Treillage Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Treillage Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
