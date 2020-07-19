115 Treillage Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE AND PEACEFUL HOME !!! This house is most stunning and beautiful. It sits on a coldesac with a gorgeous landscaped front yard, nestled in private back yard with 2 storage sheds and an amazing screened in back porch. This house has been newly renovated with new wood flooring throughout house (no carpet in main areas), tile flooring in master bathroom, all newly painted inside and outside. Some of its other features: Master walk in closet with built in shelving Master bathroom with second closet, whirlpool tub, and custom shower Kitchen with upgrades and open concept to the family room 2 bedrooms with adequate closets new lighting full size laundry room Amazing school district walk, shop, golf cart access central PTC location