110 Braelinn Ct

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Very nice updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with stunning hardwood floors, charming eat-in kitchen, extraordinary master bathroom, beautiful fenced in backyard. Enjoy the lifestyle in Peachtree City with golf cart paths everywhere including shopping, dining, schools and wooded scenery. Close to The Fred Amphitheater, BMX track, and beautiful lakes. There is always something to do or see in this fun city.



HOLIDAY SPECIAL 1/2 Off First Month's Rent With 18 Month Lease



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government-issued Photo ID MUST be submitted with the application.

ALL occupants 18+ MUST APPLY.

Proof of income in the state of Georgia from within the last 30 days.

GROSS income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.

Positive Rental History.

No current evictions or unpaid rental collections.

$65 non-refundable application fee per applicant.



Applications are approved based on a scoring system. The following will LOWER your score but may not cause a denial:

Rental History is less than 2 years or from a friend or family member.

History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory filings or Bankruptcy.

Newly employed (Less than 1 year).

Low or No credit.



PLEASE NOTE: Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. The first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.