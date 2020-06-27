All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
110 Braelinn Ct
110 Braelinn Ct

110 Braelinn Ct · No Longer Available
Location

110 Braelinn Ct, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Very nice updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with stunning hardwood floors, charming eat-in kitchen, extraordinary master bathroom, beautiful fenced in backyard. Enjoy the lifestyle in Peachtree City with golf cart paths everywhere including shopping, dining, schools and wooded scenery. Close to The Fred Amphitheater, BMX track, and beautiful lakes. There is always something to do or see in this fun city.

HOLIDAY SPECIAL 1/2 Off First Month's Rent With 18 Month Lease

**A MUST SEE**

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government-issued Photo ID MUST be submitted with the application.
ALL occupants 18+ MUST APPLY.
Proof of income in the state of Georgia from within the last 30 days.
GROSS income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Positive Rental History.
No current evictions or unpaid rental collections.
$65 non-refundable application fee per applicant.

Applications are approved based on a scoring system. The following will LOWER your score but may not cause a denial:
Rental History is less than 2 years or from a friend or family member.
History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory filings or Bankruptcy.
Newly employed (Less than 1 year).
Low or No credit.

PLEASE NOTE: Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. The first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Braelinn Ct have any available units?
110 Braelinn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 110 Braelinn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
110 Braelinn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Braelinn Ct pet-friendly?
No, 110 Braelinn Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 110 Braelinn Ct offer parking?
No, 110 Braelinn Ct does not offer parking.
Does 110 Braelinn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Braelinn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Braelinn Ct have a pool?
No, 110 Braelinn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 110 Braelinn Ct have accessible units?
No, 110 Braelinn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Braelinn Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Braelinn Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Braelinn Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Braelinn Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
