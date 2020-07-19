107 Catalba Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 1787 sq. ft. home in sought after Peachtree City, GA. This home features beautiful flooring, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and marble floors. Formal Living and Formal Dining areas. Cozy family room has access to the sunroom that overlooks huge wooded backyard. All bedrooms up. Lovely master shower with stone and tile. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.