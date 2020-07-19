All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 107 Catalba Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
107 Catalba Court
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:20 PM

107 Catalba Court

107 Catalba Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

107 Catalba Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 1787 sq. ft. home in sought after Peachtree City, GA. This home features beautiful flooring, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and marble floors. Formal Living and Formal Dining areas. Cozy family room has access to the sunroom that overlooks huge wooded backyard. All bedrooms up. Lovely master shower with stone and tile. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Catalba Court have any available units?
107 Catalba Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 107 Catalba Court currently offering any rent specials?
107 Catalba Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Catalba Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Catalba Court is pet friendly.
Does 107 Catalba Court offer parking?
No, 107 Catalba Court does not offer parking.
Does 107 Catalba Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Catalba Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Catalba Court have a pool?
No, 107 Catalba Court does not have a pool.
Does 107 Catalba Court have accessible units?
No, 107 Catalba Court does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Catalba Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Catalba Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Catalba Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Catalba Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
Cartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University