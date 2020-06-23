All apartments in Peachtree City
104 S Fairfield Dr

104 South Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 South Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOOK NO FURTHER - Hard to find Rental Home in PTC! Terrific, updated home in best Peachtree City Location...much of home newly painted! Inviting covered Porch opens to Foyer entrance & spacious, vaulted Family Rm w/ fireplace & resurfaced, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout much of main. Dining Rm opens to Kitchen & Family rm. Kitchen w/ Tile floors, newer appliances/frig. Breakfast bar opens to Family Rm. Remodeled Master Bath w/ cool tile, new vanity, lighting & more! Master on Main w/Hardwoods & 2 secondary bedrooms up. New ceiling fans in Family rm & back Bedroom. Best fenced backyard that backs up to greenspace & trees for privacy. Enjoy outside peace & quiet on Oversized deck w/ retractable awning. Good credit, non-smokers and NO PETS Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 S Fairfield Dr have any available units?
104 S Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 104 S Fairfield Dr have?
Some of 104 S Fairfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 S Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
104 S Fairfield Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 S Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 104 S Fairfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 104 S Fairfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 104 S Fairfield Dr does offer parking.
Does 104 S Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 S Fairfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 S Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 104 S Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 104 S Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 104 S Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 104 S Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 S Fairfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 S Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 S Fairfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
