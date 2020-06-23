104 S Fairfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOOK NO FURTHER - Hard to find Rental Home in PTC! Terrific, updated home in best Peachtree City Location...much of home newly painted! Inviting covered Porch opens to Foyer entrance & spacious, vaulted Family Rm w/ fireplace & resurfaced, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout much of main. Dining Rm opens to Kitchen & Family rm. Kitchen w/ Tile floors, newer appliances/frig. Breakfast bar opens to Family Rm. Remodeled Master Bath w/ cool tile, new vanity, lighting & more! Master on Main w/Hardwoods & 2 secondary bedrooms up. New ceiling fans in Family rm & back Bedroom. Best fenced backyard that backs up to greenspace & trees for privacy. Enjoy outside peace & quiet on Oversized deck w/ retractable awning. Good credit, non-smokers and NO PETS Please.