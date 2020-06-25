All apartments in Peachtree City
104 Dove Pt
104 Dove Pt

104 Dove Point · No Longer Available
Peachtree City
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

104 Dove Point, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable RANCH that has been updated and meticulously maintained! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is open, bright, and a must see! Interior Updates: Fresh paint throughout (walls, trim & ceiling). New laminate wood floors. New lighting/ceiling fans (with dimming LED lights) throughout. Brand new gas oven (convection and self-cleaning). New windows and patio door w/ lifetime warranty. All new duplex outlets and light switches. All new bathroom hardware (faucet seats, stems, shower heads, etc). New light fixtures and mirrors in both bathrooms. Garage storage added w/ built-in workbench. Gas OR electric service for both oven & dryer. Exterior Updates/Features: Newer roof. Newer HVAC. Newer water heater. Gutter Guards added. Fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Dove Pt have any available units?
104 Dove Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 104 Dove Pt have?
Some of 104 Dove Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Dove Pt currently offering any rent specials?
104 Dove Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Dove Pt pet-friendly?
No, 104 Dove Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 104 Dove Pt offer parking?
Yes, 104 Dove Pt offers parking.
Does 104 Dove Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Dove Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Dove Pt have a pool?
No, 104 Dove Pt does not have a pool.
Does 104 Dove Pt have accessible units?
No, 104 Dove Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Dove Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Dove Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Dove Pt have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Dove Pt has units with air conditioning.
