104 Dove Pt

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable RANCH that has been updated and meticulously maintained! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is open, bright, and a must see! Interior Updates: Fresh paint throughout (walls, trim & ceiling). New laminate wood floors. New lighting/ceiling fans (with dimming LED lights) throughout. Brand new gas oven (convection and self-cleaning). New windows and patio door w/ lifetime warranty. All new duplex outlets and light switches. All new bathroom hardware (faucet seats, stems, shower heads, etc). New light fixtures and mirrors in both bathrooms. Garage storage added w/ built-in workbench. Gas OR electric service for both oven & dryer. Exterior Updates/Features: Newer roof. Newer HVAC. Newer water heater. Gutter Guards added. Fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac lot.