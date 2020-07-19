100 Paddock Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Recently remodeled & stylish with laminate hardwood floors, carpet, lighting, granite counters, cabinets, stainless appliances (built-in microwave & ref included) Nice eat-in kitchen, walk in pantry, separate formal DR, family room with stone fireplace, built-in bookshelves & sliding glass doors to private backyard & patio with pergola. Excellent area of PTC - centrally located with easy access by cart path or road to schools, shopping & across the street amenities with playground, park, pool & tennis. (New pool under construction now - it's going to be wonderful!) Available now - agents please call office for LB code