Peachtree City, GA
100 Paddock Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

100 Paddock Trl

100 Paddock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

100 Paddock Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Recently remodeled & stylish with laminate hardwood floors, carpet, lighting, granite counters, cabinets, stainless appliances (built-in microwave & ref included) Nice eat-in kitchen, walk in pantry, separate formal DR, family room with stone fireplace, built-in bookshelves & sliding glass doors to private backyard & patio with pergola. Excellent area of PTC - centrally located with easy access by cart path or road to schools, shopping & across the street amenities with playground, park, pool & tennis. (New pool under construction now - it's going to be wonderful!) Available now - agents please call office for LB code

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Paddock Trl have any available units?
100 Paddock Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 100 Paddock Trl have?
Some of 100 Paddock Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Paddock Trl currently offering any rent specials?
100 Paddock Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Paddock Trl pet-friendly?
No, 100 Paddock Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 100 Paddock Trl offer parking?
Yes, 100 Paddock Trl offers parking.
Does 100 Paddock Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Paddock Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Paddock Trl have a pool?
Yes, 100 Paddock Trl has a pool.
Does 100 Paddock Trl have accessible units?
No, 100 Paddock Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Paddock Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Paddock Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Paddock Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Paddock Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
