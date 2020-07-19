100 Fieldstone Ln

Amenities

Lease this home using the Home Partners of America Lease with Right to Purchase program. Contact agent for details. Listing Agent is Owner and is a licensed broker in GA. New Master bath has been totally updated. New hardwoods and carpet. Recently renovated home in Golfview neighborhood. Spacious great room with stone fireplace. Granite countertops, stainless appliances and amazing sunroom. Full basement. four bedrooms upstairs includes master suite. Lots of closets and storage. Vacant show anytime. Lease subject to Home Partners of America approval.