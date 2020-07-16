All apartments in Paulding County
Paulding County, GA
604 Victorian Circle
604 Victorian Circle

604 Victorian Circle · (678) 201-8099
Location

604 Victorian Circle, Paulding County, GA 30157

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2385 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Looking for a large home? This 4 bed, 3 full bath, split level home has so much to offer. The main level, features a large master suite with separate his and her closets, double vanities, and a separate shower and garden tub; 2 secondary bedrooms; large family room with vaulted ceiling; separate dining room with view to family room; breakfast area adjoining the kitchen; and large laundry room. The basement features its own kitchen with large living room, full bathroom, and large bedroom, with access to another laundry room. Enjoy the private, fenced backyard and deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Victorian Circle have any available units?
604 Victorian Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 604 Victorian Circle have?
Some of 604 Victorian Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Victorian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
604 Victorian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Victorian Circle pet-friendly?
No, 604 Victorian Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 604 Victorian Circle offer parking?
Yes, 604 Victorian Circle offers parking.
Does 604 Victorian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Victorian Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Victorian Circle have a pool?
No, 604 Victorian Circle does not have a pool.
Does 604 Victorian Circle have accessible units?
No, 604 Victorian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Victorian Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Victorian Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Victorian Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Victorian Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
