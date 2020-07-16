604 Victorian Circle

Amenities
Looking for a large home? This 4 bed, 3 full bath, split level home has so much to offer. The main level, features a large master suite with separate his and her closets, double vanities, and a separate shower and garden tub; 2 secondary bedrooms; large family room with vaulted ceiling; separate dining room with view to family room; breakfast area adjoining the kitchen; and large laundry room. The basement features its own kitchen with large living room, full bathroom, and large bedroom, with access to another laundry room. Enjoy the private, fenced backyard and deck.