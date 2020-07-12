/
/
/
lavista park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:44 AM
620 Apartments for rent in Lavista Park, North Druid Hills, GA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
19 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
14 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
16 Units Available
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living has never looked so good! Stylish interiors feature available tile backsplashes and unique hardwood flooring. Enjoy stress-free living at the pool or tennis court and convenient access to MARTA and Emory Shuttle.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
31 Units Available
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1126 sqft
Luxurious one- to two-bedroom units in modern style, located near I-85, highway 42 and 13, and Loehmann's Shopping Plaza. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony views of courtyard and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
136 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,409
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 executive park west ne
10 Executive Park West NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Oleander Promo Code: 10-O - Property Id: 312783 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat. Appointments Only Sunday - Closed We answer every time.
Results within 1 mile of Lavista Park
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
111 Units Available
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:21am
45 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1523 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,303
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:09am
15 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
40 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,406
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
18 Units Available
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,067
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1346 sqft
1-3 bedroom loft apartments with relaxing pool and outdoor area. Close to I-85 and within walking distance of many eateries, including Taverna Plaka, Babylon Cafe and Little Bangkok.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
16 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
13 Units Available
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
Convenient location near CDC and I-85. In-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse and courtyard. Roommate matching available. Dog park, sports courts and pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
10 Units Available
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
15 Units Available
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
15 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
9 Units Available
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,314
859 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1223 sqft
Storybook cottages surrounded by conifer trees near I-85 and I-285. Units boast ceiling fans, extra storage and bathtubs. Internet access, business center and volleyball court. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
41 Units Available
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,090
1543 sqft
Newbergh ATL. Experience the revival. Lindbergh is changing. Experience the evolution that is Newbergh ATL. We’re turning up the volume of a once happening scene and introducing Atlanta’s newest apartment experience.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
10 Units Available
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Community near Buford Hwy shopping and I-85. Short commute to downtown. Upscale 1-2 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, granite counters, alarm system and walk-in closets. Gated access community. Pool, fire pit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 Westchester Ridge NE
1425 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1225 sqft
1425 Westchester Ridge NE Available 08/01/20 2 bed/1 bath with loft Condo - Enclave at Briarcliff - This beautiful condo features include, stainless steal appliances, wood floors in main living area, loft area, open floor plan, and amenities such as
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 North Druid Hills Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Point At Lenox Park Promo Code: 1900-P - Property Id: 312873 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
995 Sibley Lane NE
995 Sibley Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 Story Townhome in Buckhead Park at Lenox - Large beautiful three story townhome in Buckhead Park at Lenox, convenient to Buckhead shopping and restaurants, MARTA and all major interstates.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1664 Briarcliff Rd
1664 Briarcliff Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1240 sqft
Charming Home in Great Location - 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, stainless range, stainless built-in microwave, stainless dishwasher. Very convenient location. No section 8.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAScottdale, GABelvedere Park, GA