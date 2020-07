Amenities

This 5 bedroom home is perfect for holiday gatherings with room to roam. Main level boasts fireplace family room with hardwoods, open floorplan to kitchen, dining area and living space overlooking a wooded yard. Upstairs master is huge with updated finishes, his & hers vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Two large secondary bedrooms are also on this level with laundry. Lower level features two additional bedrooms and two car garage access. Tenant occupied.