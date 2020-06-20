924 Castle Falls Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Daylight terrace level apartment in Victoria Estates offers a tranquil setting in sought after Atlanta neighborhood.Fabulous neighborhood for walking and jogging. So close to Emory, CDC, Decatur, I-85 and downtown Atl. 983sq. ft., one bedroom, one bath, great room with eat-in kitchen, office, bonus room with shelves and laundry room,one car off-street parking, ceiling fans, deck overlooks woods, heating/cooling zoned. Perfect for a grad student or single resident.

The furnishings can stay or go.