All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 924 Castle Falls Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
924 Castle Falls Drive NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:46 PM

924 Castle Falls Drive NE

924 Castle Falls Drive Northeast · (404) 358-5929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

924 Castle Falls Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Baltimore Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Daylight terrace level apartment in Victoria Estates offers a tranquil setting in sought after Atlanta neighborhood.Fabulous neighborhood for walking and jogging. So close to Emory, CDC, Decatur, I-85 and downtown Atl. 983sq. ft., one bedroom, one bath, great room with eat-in kitchen, office, bonus room with shelves and laundry room,one car off-street parking, ceiling fans, deck overlooks woods, heating/cooling zoned. Perfect for a grad student or single resident.
The furnishings can stay or go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Castle Falls Drive NE have any available units?
924 Castle Falls Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 924 Castle Falls Drive NE have?
Some of 924 Castle Falls Drive NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Castle Falls Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
924 Castle Falls Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Castle Falls Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 924 Castle Falls Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 924 Castle Falls Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 924 Castle Falls Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 924 Castle Falls Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Castle Falls Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Castle Falls Drive NE have a pool?
No, 924 Castle Falls Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 924 Castle Falls Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 924 Castle Falls Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Castle Falls Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Castle Falls Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Castle Falls Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Castle Falls Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 924 Castle Falls Drive NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity