Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

5308 Westchester Ridge

5308 Westchester Ridge Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5308 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Enjoy this private top floor unit in a community with tons of modern lifestyle amenities. Unit opens to beautiful foyer w/ hardwood flooring and kitchen w/granite countertops incl brkfst bar. Spacious master w/ space for small office or sitting area. Covered private balcony off family room and bedroom. Assigned parking directly in front of unit. Washer and Dryer come with unit. Gated community w/pool, tennis, theater rm, clubhouse, on-site property management, and more. Easy access to great shops and restaurants. Minutes to CDC/Emory, Downtown, Buckhead, and I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Westchester Ridge have any available units?
5308 Westchester Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 5308 Westchester Ridge have?
Some of 5308 Westchester Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Westchester Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Westchester Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Westchester Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Westchester Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 5308 Westchester Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Westchester Ridge offers parking.
Does 5308 Westchester Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5308 Westchester Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Westchester Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 5308 Westchester Ridge has a pool.
Does 5308 Westchester Ridge have accessible units?
No, 5308 Westchester Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Westchester Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 Westchester Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 Westchester Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 Westchester Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

