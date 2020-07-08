All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

5305 Westchester Ridge

5305 Westchester Ridge Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5305 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
(Property #53) Wonderful top flr 2BR/2BA condo w/vaulted ceilings and addtl upstairs loft. Bright, super clean and ready to move in. Granite, stainless appls, microwave, refrig w/ice maker, washer / dryer in the unit, ceiling fans, hrdwd flrs, large 1 car private garage plus additional assigned parking space, huge closets, nice outside balcony. Perfect roommate floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides. Beautiful gated condo community built in 2002 offers all the amenities you could want (pool, tennis, fitness center, theater room, clubhouse, on-site property manager, etc). Washer and dryer are included. This complex is individually owned condos; Very few rentals. Pets are welcomed with reasonable pet deposit. Call to listen to 24 hour recorded info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Westchester Ridge have any available units?
5305 Westchester Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 5305 Westchester Ridge have?
Some of 5305 Westchester Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Westchester Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Westchester Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Westchester Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 Westchester Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 5305 Westchester Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Westchester Ridge offers parking.
Does 5305 Westchester Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5305 Westchester Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Westchester Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 5305 Westchester Ridge has a pool.
Does 5305 Westchester Ridge have accessible units?
No, 5305 Westchester Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Westchester Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 Westchester Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 5305 Westchester Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 5305 Westchester Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

