5305 Westchester Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

(Property #53) Wonderful top flr 2BR/2BA condo w/vaulted ceilings and addtl upstairs loft. Bright, super clean and ready to move in. Granite, stainless appls, microwave, refrig w/ice maker, washer / dryer in the unit, ceiling fans, hrdwd flrs, large 1 car private garage plus additional assigned parking space, huge closets, nice outside balcony. Perfect roommate floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides. Beautiful gated condo community built in 2002 offers all the amenities you could want (pool, tennis, fitness center, theater room, clubhouse, on-site property manager, etc). Washer and dryer are included. This complex is individually owned condos; Very few rentals. Pets are welcomed with reasonable pet deposit. Call to listen to 24 hour recorded info.