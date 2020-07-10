2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13

Amenities

Hampton Halls amenities include:



- Swimming pool thats open 365 days a year

- Outdoor kitchen with grill

- Covered pavilion with picnic tables, lights and ceiling fans

- Free WiFi in pool area

- Air conditioned library with high speed Internet connections

- Clothes care center that accepts debit and credit cards

- Dedicated dog areas with clean-up stations

- Playground with picnic table and grill

