All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13

2217 Briarcliff Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Green Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2217 Briarcliff Road, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
Hampton Halls amenities include:

- Swimming pool thats open 365 days a year
- Outdoor kitchen with grill
- Covered pavilion with picnic tables, lights and ceiling fans
- Free WiFi in pool area
- Air conditioned library with high speed Internet connections
- Clothes care center that accepts debit and credit cards
- Dedicated dog areas with clean-up stations
- Playground with picnic table and grill
Amenities

Swimming Pool
Laundry Facility
Outdoor Kitchen
Covered Pavillion
Library w/ Highspeed Internet
Picnic Area
Kids Play Area
Pet Stations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 have any available units?
2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 have?
Some of 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 is pet friendly.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 offers parking.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 have a pool?
Yes, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 has a pool.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 have accessible units?
No, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Unit: 2209-13 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with GymNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College