2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne

Located in the Emory area, Hampton Hall provides fantastic accessibility via I-85 or back roads to several major Atlanta hotspots, including: Virginia Highlands, Midtown, Toco Hills, Brookhaven and Buckhead.
With four floor plans to choose from, Hampton Hall is sure to meet your needs whether youre a student, working professional, active responsible or a family.
We recently completed an extensive renovation that included new doors and windows, a fresh coat of paint and a new pool and surrounding amenity package.
Hampton Halls amenities include:
- Swimming pool thats open 365 days a year
- Outdoor kitchen with grill
- Covered pavilion with picnic tables, lights and ceiling fans
- Free WiFi in pool area
- Air conditioned library with high speed Internet connections
- Clothes care center that accepts debit and credit cards
- Dedicated dog areas with clean-up stations
- Playground with picnic table and grill
