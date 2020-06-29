2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access

Located in the Emory area, Hampton Hall provides fantastic accessibility via I-85 or back roads to several major Atlanta hotspots, including: Virginia Highlands, Midtown, Toco Hills, Brookhaven and Buckhead.



With four floor plans to choose from, Hampton Hall is sure to meet your needs whether youre a student, working professional, active responsible or a family.



We recently completed an extensive renovation that included new doors and windows, a fresh coat of paint and a new pool and surrounding amenity package.



Hampton Halls amenities include:



- Swimming pool thats open 365 days a year

- Outdoor kitchen with grill

- Covered pavilion with picnic tables, lights and ceiling fans

- Free WiFi in pool area

- Air conditioned library with high speed Internet connections

- Clothes care center that accepts debit and credit cards

- Dedicated dog areas with clean-up stations

- Playground with picnic table and grill

Amenities



Swimming Pool

Laundry Facility

Outdoor Kitchen

Covered Pavillion

Library w/ Highspeed Internet

Picnic Area

Kids Play Area

Pet Stations