Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne

2217 Briarcliff Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Located in the Emory area, Hampton Hall provides fantastic accessibility via I-85 or back roads to several major Atlanta hotspots, including: Virginia Highlands, Midtown, Toco Hills, Brookhaven and Buckhead.

With four floor plans to choose from, Hampton Hall is sure to meet your needs whether youre a student, working professional, active responsible or a family.

We recently completed an extensive renovation that included new doors and windows, a fresh coat of paint and a new pool and surrounding amenity package.

Hampton Halls amenities include:

- Swimming pool thats open 365 days a year
- Outdoor kitchen with grill
- Covered pavilion with picnic tables, lights and ceiling fans
- Free WiFi in pool area
- Air conditioned library with high speed Internet connections
- Clothes care center that accepts debit and credit cards
- Dedicated dog areas with clean-up stations
- Playground with picnic table and grill
Amenities

Swimming Pool
Laundry Facility
Outdoor Kitchen
Covered Pavillion
Library w/ Highspeed Internet
Picnic Area
Kids Play Area
Pet Stations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne have any available units?
2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne have?
Some of 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne is pet friendly.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne offer parking?
No, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne have a pool?
Yes, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne has a pool.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne have accessible units?
No, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2217 Briarcliff Rd Ne has units with air conditioning.
