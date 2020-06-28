All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:15 AM

1750 Clairmont Road

1750 Clairmont Road · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Clairmont Road, North Druid Hills, GA 30033
Mason Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Very spacious 2-level townhouse located in GREAT location. Walking distance to the Emory shuttle, Emory Clairmont campus gym; Mason Mill and Lullwater park with miles of bike and running trails. Very unique for Atlanta area!

This corner unit is in great condition. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath.
Located in a small complex that is quiet and well maintained.

- Large floorplan over 1,400 square feet
- 2 Large Master Bedrooms with private bathrooms attached to each
- Great roommate floorplan
- extra half bath downstairs
- Large living room with built-in cabinets/bookshelves
- Dining Room
- Huge walk in closets, extra storage space
- French doors opening to large private patio
- Black marble working fireplace
- Separate laundry room inside unit with washer and dryer
- Attic offering additional storage space
- 1 assigned parking spot directly in front of unit (additional guest parking spots available)

Located in Decatur, convenient to Emory, CDC, VA Hospital, Downtown, Virginia Highlands, Buckhead, and seconds from Downtown Decatur!

Available for rent February 8
1 year lease required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Clairmont Road have any available units?
1750 Clairmont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1750 Clairmont Road have?
Some of 1750 Clairmont Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Clairmont Road currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Clairmont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Clairmont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 Clairmont Road is pet friendly.
Does 1750 Clairmont Road offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Clairmont Road offers parking.
Does 1750 Clairmont Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Clairmont Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Clairmont Road have a pool?
No, 1750 Clairmont Road does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Clairmont Road have accessible units?
No, 1750 Clairmont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Clairmont Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 Clairmont Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 Clairmont Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1750 Clairmont Road has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

