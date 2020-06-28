1750 Clairmont Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking guest parking

Very spacious 2-level townhouse located in GREAT location. Walking distance to the Emory shuttle, Emory Clairmont campus gym; Mason Mill and Lullwater park with miles of bike and running trails. Very unique for Atlanta area!



This corner unit is in great condition. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath.

Located in a small complex that is quiet and well maintained.



- Large floorplan over 1,400 square feet

- 2 Large Master Bedrooms with private bathrooms attached to each

- Great roommate floorplan

- extra half bath downstairs

- Large living room with built-in cabinets/bookshelves

- Dining Room

- Huge walk in closets, extra storage space

- French doors opening to large private patio

- Black marble working fireplace

- Separate laundry room inside unit with washer and dryer

- Attic offering additional storage space

- 1 assigned parking spot directly in front of unit (additional guest parking spots available)



Located in Decatur, convenient to Emory, CDC, VA Hospital, Downtown, Virginia Highlands, Buckhead, and seconds from Downtown Decatur!



Available for rent February 8

1 year lease required