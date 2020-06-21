All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:50 PM

1645 Executive Park Lane NE

1645 Executive Park Lane Northeast · (404) 312-9955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1645 Executive Park Lane Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Rare opportunity in highly sought after area of City of Brookhaven. Completely renovated home that features hardwoods throughout, modern colors, granite, upgraded bathrooms, etc. Unit is in outstanding condition. Extra features include a fabulous brick, private courtyard and oversized two car, rear entry garage. Large living room w/fireplace (firelogs only), spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar and breakfast room (could be used for office or separate living space). Laundry in upstairs hallway (washer/dryer included). Maintained grounds with pool and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Executive Park Lane NE have any available units?
1645 Executive Park Lane NE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1645 Executive Park Lane NE have?
Some of 1645 Executive Park Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Executive Park Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Executive Park Lane NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Executive Park Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 1645 Executive Park Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1645 Executive Park Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Executive Park Lane NE does offer parking.
Does 1645 Executive Park Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 Executive Park Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Executive Park Lane NE have a pool?
Yes, 1645 Executive Park Lane NE has a pool.
Does 1645 Executive Park Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 1645 Executive Park Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Executive Park Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 Executive Park Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Executive Park Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 Executive Park Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
