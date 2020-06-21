1645 Executive Park Lane NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

Rare opportunity in highly sought after area of City of Brookhaven. Completely renovated home that features hardwoods throughout, modern colors, granite, upgraded bathrooms, etc. Unit is in outstanding condition. Extra features include a fabulous brick, private courtyard and oversized two car, rear entry garage. Large living room w/fireplace (firelogs only), spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar and breakfast room (could be used for office or separate living space). Laundry in upstairs hallway (washer/dryer included). Maintained grounds with pool and clubhouse.