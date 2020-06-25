1643 Emory Place Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Exquisite Built Townhouse. Located mins to Emory, Downtown, Midtown Atlanta. Beautiful Bright and Airy Floorplan! Separate Living and Family Rooms. Large Dining Area. Large Deck off Kitchen/Family Room overlooking church grounds next door. All appliances included! Neutral Colors! Fantastic Lower Level. Completely Finished as a Bedroom with a Full Bath and Large Walk-in Closet!! The Master Bath, Large with Walk-in Closet!! Pets Negotiable but weight limit not to exceed 25 lbs and breed restrictions, limit one. The community is extremely well manicured and gated.