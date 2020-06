Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

**Unit will be available in April***

Great 2BR, 1BA condo near Emory & CDC, Located on the Emory bus route, close to belt-line, ponce city market, and midtown!

Units rarely available for lease in complex. Renovated with spacious rooms, great roommate plan, well-equipped kitchen, solid surface counters, separate dining area, hardwood floors, washer-dryer in the unit.

*Required credit scores 600+

*No pet policy

*Application fee $50 per adult