Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand new kitchen remodel with all new cabinets, floors,granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Full finished basement on quiet street close to everything. Well kept ranch has tons of space including spacious playroom and an office. Three full baths. Sitting on the back deck is like being in a tree house with awesome wooded views. This is great space that won't last in this neighborhood. Available now.