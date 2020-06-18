1265 Linden Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You will be impressed! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite countertops, oversized kitchen island, tiled backsplash, soft close drawers, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, private spacious deck, fenced backyard, attic storage, and 2 car garage. Close to Buckhead, Brookhaven, Virginia Highlands, and Midtown. Minutes to Emory, CDC, and Children's Center for Advanced Pediatrics. Easy access to I85! Small dogs and cats welcome! Please provide 24 hour notice to Listing Agent via ShowingTime or by text. Property is currently occupied. Available for move-in August 1, 2020. Tenant works from home most days of the week, but will accommodate showings between 12:30pm and 6pm.