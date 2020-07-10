All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast

1264 Biltmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1264 Biltmore Drive, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Baltimore Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This nicely updated ranch close to Emory, CDC, and Toco Hills has new paint throughout, new ceiling fans and lights, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, and updated bathroom fixtures. This sunlit home sits on a green, lush lot and has a fenced in backyard. With the terrace level family room and full bathroom it's a great place to relax or for visiting guests to hang their hat. A must see! Follow instructions for a self tour.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast have any available units?
1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast have?
Some of 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
