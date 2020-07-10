1264 Biltmore Drive Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

This nicely updated ranch close to Emory, CDC, and Toco Hills has new paint throughout, new ceiling fans and lights, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, and updated bathroom fixtures. This sunlit home sits on a green, lush lot and has a fenced in backyard. With the terrace level family room and full bathroom it's a great place to relax or for visiting guests to hang their hat. A must see! Follow instructions for a self tour.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.