1138 Providence Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Currently on hold waiting for HOA approval for hardship lease. This beautiful townhome is in an amazing location, close to CDC, Emory, VA and walking distance to many shops and restaurants. Featuring sunlit windows, high ceilings, elegant moldings, large deck, great closet space and open floorplan. Kitchen has SS appliances, quartz countertops. The complex has beautiful landscaping, a gorgeous pool & gated security. This home is on the quiet side of the complex - an excellent location, w/south facing windows and a view of the park - not the street or parking.