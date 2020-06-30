All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1138 Providence Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1138 Providence Place
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:57 PM

1138 Providence Place

1138 Providence Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1138 Providence Place, North Druid Hills, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Currently on hold waiting for HOA approval for hardship lease. This beautiful townhome is in an amazing location, close to CDC, Emory, VA and walking distance to many shops and restaurants. Featuring sunlit windows, high ceilings, elegant moldings, large deck, great closet space and open floorplan. Kitchen has SS appliances, quartz countertops. The complex has beautiful landscaping, a gorgeous pool & gated security. This home is on the quiet side of the complex - an excellent location, w/south facing windows and a view of the park - not the street or parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Providence Place have any available units?
1138 Providence Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1138 Providence Place have?
Some of 1138 Providence Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 Providence Place currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Providence Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Providence Place pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Providence Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1138 Providence Place offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Providence Place offers parking.
Does 1138 Providence Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Providence Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Providence Place have a pool?
Yes, 1138 Providence Place has a pool.
Does 1138 Providence Place have accessible units?
No, 1138 Providence Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Providence Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1138 Providence Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Providence Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 Providence Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College