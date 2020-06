Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool media room tennis court

Spacious 1BR/1BA condo at the immaculately kept Enclave at Briarcliff near Emory/CDC/CHOA. This condo is in the MAIN building with all amenities. Near elevator & parking with lots of upgrades such as granite counters, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, walk-in closet, pantry, patio, & a lot more. Community has resort style pool, gym, tennis, 2 acre park, movie theater, on site management, & gated/secure. Very close to Emory, CDC, CHOA, & restaurants/shopping.