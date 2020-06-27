1132 Westchester Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

Spacious condo at the immaculately kept Enclave at Briarcliff near Emory/CDC/CHOA. This condo is in the MAIN building with all amenities. Near elevator & parking with lots of upgrades such as granite counters, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, walk-in closet, pantry, patio, & a lot more. Community has resort style pool, gym, tennis, 2 acre park, movie theater, on site management, & gated/secure. Very close to Emory, CDC, CHOA, & restaurants/shopping. Only good credit/income & a $40 non-refundable application fee per adult tenant. Washer/dryer included in the condo.