All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1132 Westchester Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1132 Westchester Ridge
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

1132 Westchester Ridge

1132 Westchester Ridge Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Green Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1132 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Spacious condo at the immaculately kept Enclave at Briarcliff near Emory/CDC/CHOA. This condo is in the MAIN building with all amenities. Near elevator & parking with lots of upgrades such as granite counters, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, walk-in closet, pantry, patio, & a lot more. Community has resort style pool, gym, tennis, 2 acre park, movie theater, on site management, & gated/secure. Very close to Emory, CDC, CHOA, & restaurants/shopping. Only good credit/income & a $40 non-refundable application fee per adult tenant. Washer/dryer included in the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Westchester Ridge have any available units?
1132 Westchester Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1132 Westchester Ridge have?
Some of 1132 Westchester Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Westchester Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Westchester Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Westchester Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Westchester Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1132 Westchester Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Westchester Ridge offers parking.
Does 1132 Westchester Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 Westchester Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Westchester Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1132 Westchester Ridge has a pool.
Does 1132 Westchester Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1132 Westchester Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Westchester Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 Westchester Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Westchester Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Westchester Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College