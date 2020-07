Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber golf room patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator pool bbq/grill bike storage parking 24hr gym bocce court business center car charging dog grooming area fire pit game room golf room google fiber green community internet access internet cafe package receiving pool table tennis court yoga

Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features. Set in the vibrant neighborhood of Decatur. Just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Yet a world apart. It's Solis Decatur-and from Atlanta, it's nothing you've seen before. Now Leasing, an upscale collection of studio, 1,2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and 24 Breathtaking Penthouses.