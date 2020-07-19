890 Gaylemont Circle

Amenities

Brick Ranch in University Heights - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a living area, bathroom & bedroom on the lower level. There are hardwood floors throughout and a large wooded back yard. Lawn care and trash pickup are included in the rental amount. It is close to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur & Medlock Park. To schedule a showing, call Nicole at 404.634.7352. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4627522)