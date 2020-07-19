All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 890 Gaylemont Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
890 Gaylemont Circle
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

890 Gaylemont Circle

890 Gaylemont Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Medlock Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

890 Gaylemont Circle, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Brick Ranch in University Heights - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a living area, bathroom & bedroom on the lower level. There are hardwood floors throughout and a large wooded back yard. Lawn care and trash pickup are included in the rental amount. It is close to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur & Medlock Park. To schedule a showing, call Nicole at 404.634.7352. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4627522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Gaylemont Circle have any available units?
890 Gaylemont Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
Is 890 Gaylemont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
890 Gaylemont Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Gaylemont Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 Gaylemont Circle is pet friendly.
Does 890 Gaylemont Circle offer parking?
No, 890 Gaylemont Circle does not offer parking.
Does 890 Gaylemont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 Gaylemont Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Gaylemont Circle have a pool?
No, 890 Gaylemont Circle does not have a pool.
Does 890 Gaylemont Circle have accessible units?
No, 890 Gaylemont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Gaylemont Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 Gaylemont Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 Gaylemont Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 Gaylemont Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
College Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College