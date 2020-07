Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Brick ranch home with wonderful stone foundation and finished terrace level in Clarimont Heights! All bedrooms have spacious closets. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, solid surface countertops,built-in microwave, gas cooking and breakfast area. Entry area and living room/dining room combination with refinished hardwood floors. Terrace level has recreational room with exterior door and half bath. Large unfinished basement with laundry connections and plenty of storage area.